Arizzi, Zukley Sweep United East Women’s Track & Field Athlete Of The Week Awards

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s track & field team cleaned up the United East Conference Women’s Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning (Jan. 16).
First-year Avery Arizzi (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) earned Track Athlete of the Week honors while first-year Jillian Zukley (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) garnered the Field Athlete of the Week award.
Arizzi had a hand in three school records at the Spartan Invitational hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas College on January 12. The 5-3 sprinter clocked a school record and personal-best time of 27.92 in the 200m to finish 25th. She also posted a school record and personal-best time of 1:04.52 in the 400m for 28th place. Arizzi led off the record-setting 4x400m relay, which finished 11th with a school record time of 4:29.94.
Her time in the 400m currently ranks 17th in the Mid-Atlantic Region while leading the conference. She ranks 31st regionally and sixth in the league with her time of 27.92 in the 200m.
Zukley placed ninth in the shot put as she tallied a distance of 11.12m. She also finished 24th in the weight throw with a distance of 11.16m. The 6-3 thrower was the highest-finishing Division III participant in the shot put as the meet was full of Division I and Division II programs.
St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, January 20, when the Seahawks travel to Reading, Pa., for the Alvernia University Winter Invite at The PLEX.
2023-24 United East Conference Women’s Track Athletes of the Week
- Dec. 12 – Leah Gray, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr.
- Jan. 16 – Avery Arizzi, St. Mary’s College, Fy.
2023-24 United East Conference Women’s Field Athletes of the Week
- Dec. 12 – Hannah Wetzel, Gallaudet, Sr.
- Jan. 16 – Jillian Zukley, St. Mary’s College, Fy.
