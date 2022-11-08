Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II, 75, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on October 24, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on December 30, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Marie Anna Breault.

At the age of 18 Butch enlisted in the United States Navy. He served three and a half years with the majority of his time aboard the USS America CV-66 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After being stationed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station he started his life in St. Mary’s County. Butch spent many years as a commercial truck driver, driving everything from tractor trailers to bread trucks, cement mixers and dump trucks. He drove for Bowie Hall, Kester Bread, R.C. Cola, Wonder Bread/Hostess Cake (where he was lovingly referred to as “The Twinkie Dude”), and in more recent years at Chaney Enterprises and APF Construction. At one point early on, he started his own business, A.G. Pomerleau Concrete Contractor, where he took great pride in his work as a concrete finisher.

When he wasn’t working, Butch enjoyed spending his time tending to his lawn with a Budweiser in hand, listening to bluegrass music, playing his guitar, cooking/grilling, lovingly indulging his cats; Kitty-boy Moses and Monk, and spending time with his family. Butch rarely went anywhere that he didn’t either know someone or had a new friend by the time he left. He was a hard-working, kind-hearted, knowledgeable husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will most be remembered for his love of playing guitar [“pickin’ and a grinnin'”], the delicious recipes he took delight in crafting, his undeniable sense of humor and his irrefutable love of family.

Butch is survived by his wife, Linda L. Pomerleau of Mechanicsville, Maryland, whom he was married to for 48 years until his death. Survived by his children, Katrina McDonald of Chaptico, MD, Andrea Pomerleau of Clements, MD, Armand “Buster” Pomerleau III (Angela) of Mechanicsville, MD and Armanda Engler (Jared) of Orlando, FL. He also has two children from a previous marriage; William Pomerleau and Vicki Shipe. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; Ian, Garrett, Destiny, Logan, Dylan, Brett, Nolan and Breslin. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Anna Breault and his sister, Mary V. Kent.

Pallbearers will be: Armand “Buster” Pomerleau III, Dylan Pomerleau, Brett Pomerleau, Ian McDonald, Jared Engler and Tom White.

Memorial contributions in Butch’s name can be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.