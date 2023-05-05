Armed Annapolis Man Threatening Security At Medical Center Arrested One Day After Impersonating Officer

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On May 2, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a firearms violation and trespassing incident. The suspect identified as Annapolis resident Glenn Anthony Atkins, age 64, was arrested and charged. Security officers at the hospital confiscated two firearms from Atkins.

According to security, Atkins had told them that he was there to shoot a member of their security detail. Fortunately, no shots were fired.

Atkins had been previously arrested at the same location the day before, May 1, 2023, for impersonating a police officer, disorderly conduct indecent exposure, and intoxicated public disturbance.

The suspect has been charged with Intoxicated Endangerment, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Handgun on Person as a result of his actions on May 2. On May 4, 2023, Judge Kemp Hammond issued a no-bond order for Atkins.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

