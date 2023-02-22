Avery Dwayne Lancaster

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On February 16 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Shurbeys Place in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a man who broke into a home and was found sleeping in a laundry room.

Officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled. A preliminary investigation showed the homeowner walked into her laundry room and observed the suspect, with whom she is familiar, sleeping on the floor.

When she confronted him, the suspect pulled out a firearm, pointed it at her and threatened her. The suspect then fled the house.

Officers canvassed the area but were not able to locate the suspect. After positively identifying the suspect as Avery Dwayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road, MD, officers obtained an arrest warrant for him.

On February 18, Lancaster returned to the victim’s home and was observed standing outside the residence.Officers responded and took Lancaster into custody at which time they recovered a loaded firearm in his coat pocket.

Lancaster is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. Lancaster was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime, burglary and other related charges.

On February 21, a judge ordered Lancaster could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions required for electronic monitoring. Pfc. Welch #654 is investigating.

