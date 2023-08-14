LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On August 12th at approximately 3am, the victim was stopped at the intersection of South Shangri La Drive and Great Mills Road in a Chevrolet S10 truck. He was approached by a thin black male suspect who knocked on his window with handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

The suspect then opened the victim’s door and forcibly removed him from the truck. The victim ran after his truck as it proceeded west on Great Mills Road and turned onto Midway Drive, entering the Patuxent Homes neighborhood.

The victim later located his truck unoccupied, on Yorktown Road. He recovered the vehicle and contacted your Sheriff’s Office several hours later. The investigation continues.

