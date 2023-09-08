Armitage Announces Candidacy For Circuit Court Judge

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sue Ann Armitage has announced her candidacy for the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County. The longtime Lexington Park attorney will appear on the ballot on May 14, 2024. Armitage has extensive experience as a litigation lawyer, appearing in trial and appellate courts around the state with a focus on St. Mary’s County.

“I am a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, and I am excited about the opportunity to give back,” Armitage said. “When you live in a community, have many years of involvement in its affairs, and run a business in it for thirty years, it gives you valuable perspective. There are no shortcuts to that level of insight, and it will make me a better judge.”

Armitage served as Chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission for eight years, running the process of nominating judges for St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties. She was named a Leader in Law by The Daily Record in 2021. Armitage serves on the Board of Directors for the St. Mary’s County Bar Association and for St. Mary’s Ryken High School. For several years, she taught Business Law classes at St. Mary’s College.

Armitage grew up in Ridge at the southern end of St. Mary’s. Her father was a World War II veteran and retired from the Navy as a Master Chief. Her mother took the lead in raising four girls. Once they were launched, she worked at the NESEA Naval command. Armitage fondly recalls playing softball as a youngster at Southridge, Pennie’s and The Brass Rail. Her grandmother for many years ran a local landmark, the 235 Diner, in Mechanicsville.

“When I came back home after law school, three local businessmen kind of took me under their wing and helped me get started. Their names were Johnny Wood, Ken Cross and John Bohanon, Sr.,” Armitage recounts. “When they heard that I was hanging out a shingle on my own, they gave me an office for free. I didn’t pay a dime in rent for almost two years while I got my practice going. I’ll never forget the generosity this place has shown to me, and I want to pay it forward by serving the public.”

Armitage was recognized in 2023 as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. She was also named to the Power List of Maryland Family Law Attorneys, which is noteworthy because about 70% of the cases filed in Circuit Court are family law cases. They concern divorce, custody, protective orders, adoptions, and guardianships.

But Armitage says the accolade she most appreciates is one she received from the Maryland Bar Association for pro bono service. It was awarded in recognition of her provision of free powers of attorney and wills to active-duty military personnel, and for her representation of domestic violence victims. “I’m proud of that award, but I don’t think I’m unique,” Armitage said. “St. Mary’s County is a generous place.”

Elections for judge in Maryland are non-partisan, meaning that all candidates appear on both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots. Early voting will run from May 2 through May 9, 2024, with the primary date set for May 14, 2024.

Asked about her next steps, Armitage said “I plan to be out and about for the next several months. And I look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.” To learn more, visit VoteArmitage.com or Armitage For Judge on Facebook.