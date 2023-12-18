Arnold Lottery Player Wins $100,000, Five Others In Maryland Hit For $50,000 Each

BALTIMORE — An Arnold player won $100,000 on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket, and another five people hit for $50,000 each on a variety of games in Baltimore, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Hanover and Severn, all in the past week.

In all, 22 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Dec. 17. The Lottery paid more than $31.6 million in prizes during that period.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners: Scratch-off prizes claimed Dec. 11-17: $100,000 Prize · $100,000 Crossword 7th Edition, Safeway #2764, 1451 Ritchie Highway, Arnold

$50,000 Prize · Corvette® Cash, E&C Mid Atlantic #7304, 100 North Frederick Road, Gaithersburg

FAST PLAY and Draw Game tickets sold for drawings Dec. 11-17: FAST PLAY · $10,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold Dec. 13 at Chartley Liquors, 122 Chartley Road, Reisterstown (claimed)

KENO · $12,000 ticket sold Dec. 15 at Urbana Fuel and Treats, 8816 Fingerboard Road, Frederick (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

PICK 5 $50,000 ticket sold Dec. 11 at ToTo Market, 3949 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Live! Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

$50,000 ticket sold Dec.16 at Walmart #1875, 407 George Clauss Boulevard, Severn (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Food Stop Mini Mart 2, 2415 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 15 at US Fuel, 5901 Greenbelt Road, Berwyn Heights (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. Liberty Wine & Spirits, 3526 Brenbrook Drive, Randallstown (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 15 at Whitney’s Liquors, 2218 Old Washington Road, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

POWERBALL · $50,0000 ticket sold Dec. 12 at Woodmont Market, 8227 A Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda (unclaimed as of Dec. 18) · $50,0000 ticket sold Dec. 16 at Safeway #1579, 19718 Germantown Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of Dec. 18)

RACETRAX · $39,029 ticket sold Dec. 17 at Giant #135, 3860 International Drive, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Dec. 18) · $12,302 ticket sold Dec. 15 at 7-Eleven #26800, 12009 Laurel Bowie Road, Laurel (claimed) · $10,190 ticket sold Dec. 11 at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $19.3 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.