Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles

WALDORF, Md. – On August 9 at 3 p.m., members of the CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit located and arrested Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, age 22, of Waldorf, who had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, age 19.

Garcia was shot and killed in October 2022 on Albermarle Place in Waldorf. In the case, Garcia was in a vehicle when he was shot several times. He was transported to a hospital where he died a few days later. Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division pursued leads and subsequently identified the suspect as Colbert-Lyles.

An arrest warrant was obtained on July 28. Colbert-Lyles was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective A. Worley is investigating.

