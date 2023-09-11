Arrest Made In Connection To Lexington Park Shooting Incident

Darmarion Donzell Warrick

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – As a result of information obtained during this investigation, Darmarion Donzell Warrick, age 18, was identified as responsible and involved in the previously described incident. A warrant was obtained for Warrick, as well as a search and seizure warrant for his residence.

On September 7, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Emergency Services Team, and supporting personnel from the Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, executed the search and seizure warrant at Warrick’s residence. During the search of the residence, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found among Warrick’s possessions. A search of the firearm’s serial number revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen. Warrick was arrested and taken to St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was served with his arrest warrant and charged with additional firearms-related offenses.

On August 18, 2023, at 9:55 PM, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located a residence and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at the Lexington Park Rescue squad with a suspected graze wound from a gunshot. The individual was transported by Medevac to an area trauma center in stable condition. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel responded to the scene and collected multiple items of evidence.