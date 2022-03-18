Arrest Warrant For Shooting Suspect Who Also Violated Conditions Of Sex Offender Registry

Deangelo Alexander Hardy, 35

WALDORF, Md. – On January 6 at 3:21 a.m., a woman reported she was shot by an acquaintance outside of a restaurant in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf; she was treated at a hospital and released prior to making the report.

Through investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as Deangelo Alexander Hardy, 35, of Waldorf. An arrest warrant was obtained on March 14. Hardy, a registered sex offender in Charles County, also violated two conditions established by the sex offender registry after failing to report required information.

Hardy is currently in jail in Virginia on an unrelated charge and is awaiting extradition to Charles County where he will be charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and charges related to the violations of the sex offender registry. The investigation is ongoing.