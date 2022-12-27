Arthur Samuel Jett, Sr.

Arthur S. Jett, Sr., 86, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on December 11, 2022 with his family by his side.

Born on June 17, 1936 to Charles Samuel Jett and Martha Cecilia Boswell Jett, he was the 5th of 7 children.

Arthur graduated from high school and enlisted in the Air Force. He worked as an Aircraft Maintenance Manager and Maintenance Scheduling Manager prior to retiring. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, traveling, being with family, and playing scratch-offs.

He is predeceased by his parents, his son, Arthur S. Jett, Jr., his brothers, Harold Jett, Palmer Jett, Benjamin Jett and sisters, Patricia Rawlings and Mary Anna (Sally) Windsor. Arthur is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline S. Vabolis and Stacey S. Sink, both of Mechanicsville, MD; his sister, Alberta Edman; grandchildren, William J. Vabolis, Jr and partner Adrienne King; James Elliot Foreman and wife Elizabeth Foreman, Zachary S. Vabolis and partner Alison Worman, Jessie Nicole Sink and one great grandchild, Isaac.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 3-6pm with a Service of Remembrance at 5pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on December 29, 2022 at 11:15am

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

