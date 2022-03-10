AT1 Buddy William McBride, Sr. USN, (Ret.)

Buddy McBride went to be with his loving wife, Adelaide Maryland Trossbach, in heaven on February 27, 2022.

He was born February 11, 1942 in Niles, Michigan to Mildred Joan Brown and Dale Franklin McBride.

Buddy grew up in the San Diego, California area, graduating from Grossmont High in 1960. He joined the Navy, and while on tour in St. Mary’s County met the love of his life, Addie Trossbach. They were married May 23, 1966 and lived together happily for 51 years until her passing in 2018. Buddy spent 20 years as a sailor in the Navy, working in several locations, including NAS Pax River, MD and in Brunswick, ME. After retirement he worked on radar systems for various contractors and in the Civil Service. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Embry Riddle.

After retirement, Buddy was an active member of the Ridge Lions Club. He worked hard at ticket machines, manning the grill at several fundraisers, and selling beer at the Ridge Carnival for the Lions. He even earned the prestigious Bullthrowers award for exemplary service in 2013 from the District 22 Lions. He also was a member of the Fleet Reserve and the American Legion Post #255. He gave of himself and his time freely to all who needed it.

Buddy is survived by his daughters Charlene Joan McBride Taylor and Kathleen Marie McBride Hilderbrand; his son Buddy William McBride Jr.; his half-brother Dale Franklin McBride Jr of Caldwell, ID; and half-sister Reva Rintoul of Sacramento, CA. He is also mourned by his 5 grandchildren Joe and Kelly Coulby, Gabby and Tommy Taylor, and Chris McBride.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ridge American Legion Post #255.

Buddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Adelaide Trossbach McBride who is probably already thinking up ways to put him to work in heaven.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Joseph Coulby, Chris McBride, and Tommy Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ridge Lions Club in care of the Treasurer, Theresa Kaftan, at 18478 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.