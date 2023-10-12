Athletics Showcase Allows Fans To See 12 County Championships At Single Venue In One Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a move designed to allow fans of high school athletics to see more county championship events in a single setting than ever before, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will break new ground later this month when it pilots its first-ever County Championship Showcase at Annapolis High School.

The event on Saturday, October 21, will provide the opportunity for school system communities to witness events in seven of AACPS’ nine fall sports: cheerleading, cross country, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, unified tennis, and volleyball. While both varsity and junior varsity cheerleading will require a separate admission ticket due to space considerations, fans can watch all other events – 10 in all – by purchasing a single $8 ticket.

“We started discussing a plan to host this event more than four years ago because we recognized that an opportunity existed to unify many of our programs and wanted to offer our communities a chance to see other events beyond those I which their student-athletes may be participating,” AACPS Coordinator of Athletics Clayton Culp said. “The COVID pandemic put everything on hold, but we never stopped talking about piloting this opportunity. We believe this will be a great way to showcase our student-athletes, increase exposure of the amazing athletics program we have in our county, and bring together with a common purpose leadership and event staff from across all 14 county high schools.”

The first event – cross country – is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. with the last, varsity girls soccer, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. The schedule of events is as follows: 8:30 a.m.: Cross country, fields/woods/stadium

9:00 a.m.: Junior varsity cheerleading, gym (gym will be cleared after event)

1:00 p.m.: Varsity cheerleading, gym

1:00 p.m.: Junior varsity field hockey, stadium

1:30 p.m.: Junior varsity boys soccer, auxiliary turf field

2:00 p.m.: Unified tennis, tennis courts

3:00 p.m.: Varsity field hockey, stadium

3:30 p.m.: Junior varsity girls soccer, auxiliary turf field

5:00 p.m.: Junior varsity volleyball, gym

5:30 p.m.: Varsity boys soccer, stadium

6:30 p.m.: Varsity volleyball, gym

7:30 p.m.: Varsity girls soccer, stadium

Should any adjustments to this schedule be necessary, they will be communicated to all participating schools as soon as possible.

For the first events, AACPS is asking that all cheerleading spectators park in the Heritage Center at 2644 Riva Road, adjacent to the high school. and that all cross country spectators park in the main parking lot in the front of Annapolis High School at 2700 Riva Road. Police and school security staff will be on site to direct traffic, parking and provide a safe environment for all involved.

In addition to the athletic events, there will be food trucks, music, and information booths. Spectators may not bring outside food, beverages, or backpacks through the admission gates.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Saturday, October 14, and can be purchased here.

Anyone 7 years of age or older must have a ticket to enter any event. For the two cheerleading events only, due to capacity issues, everyone must have a ticket \and no badges or passes be accepted. Elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.