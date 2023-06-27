Audrey Louise Brower, 95 of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 18, 2023 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 27, 1928 in Washington, D.C. to the late Robert Franklin Tranmer and Irvie Eggleston Tally Tranmer.

On May 2, 1946, she married Donald J. (Johnny) Garber. They celebrated over 36 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in September 1982.

Audrey along with her husband Johnny and her brother Bill, owned many successful businesses: A&J Ceramics, Arbez Flooring, Zebra Motor and Marine, and T&G Contracting. After retiring from those, in 1991, Audrey began a second career working as the Tuition Bookkeeper for Mt. Calvary Catholic School in Forestville, MD, for 26 years until she was 89 years of age and the school closed.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #126. In her spare time, Audrey enjoyed crocheting, reading, watching the Orioles, and spending time with her grandchildren/great grandchildren.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Donna M. Souders (Julian) of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren, Nicholas Michael Souders (Stephanie) of Hollywood, MD and Elizabeth Marie Snyder (Matthew) of King George, VA; her great grandchildren: Patrick N. Souders, Savannah N. Souders, Abiageal G. “Abby” Snyder; Eileanoir M. “Elly” Snyder; and daughter in law, June Garber, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald J. (Johnny) Garber and Albert Brower; son, Donald J. (Don) Garber Jr and her siblings: Robert Franklin “Sonny” Tranmer, Jr., Margaret “Helen” Whitley, William “Bill” Tranmer, Preston “Joe” Tranmer and Ronald Tranmer.

All services will be private.

