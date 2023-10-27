Bailey Ciprich's Remarkable Achievements In 2023 Baton Twirling Season Recognized By Calvert County Commissioners

Front row; from left to right: Nate Smith; George Gray; Riley Johnson; Paul Ciprich; Bailey Ciprich; Kara Ciprich; Vivian Mutchler; Jessica Snyder; Erica Love; Roshey Jones; Paul Lundberg.

Back row; from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Bailey Ciprich’s many athletic and academic accomplishments in the 2023 baton twirling season.

Bailey Ciprich, a 14-year-old resident of Chesapeake Beach, demonstrated unparalleled talent and dedication in the world of baton twirling by winning a prestigious silver medal in the Nations Cup Youth X Strut event and achieving a remarkable 10th place in the Youth 2 Baton event at the 2023 World Baton Twirling Championship. The 2023 World Baton Twirling Championship, held in Liverpool, England, served as the twirling equivalent of the Olympic Games, attracting over 900 of the world’s finest sport baton twirlers from 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Japan.

Bailey’s participation in the World Championship marked her debut on this global stage, showcasing her extraordinary talent and dedication to baton twirling. Before performing at the World Championship, Bailey distinguished herself at the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships where she secured the third-place position in the 14-year-old Solo, 2 Baton and Strut categories.

Bailey is also a dedicated student at Northern High School, where she excels academically with a 4.0 GPA, demonstrating her commitment to her education. She also generously gives her time to inspire and mentor future generations of baton twirlers as an active volunteer with Trilogy Twirl Club, a nonprofit free baton twirling program run through Calvert County Parks and Recreation.

Congratulations and best wishes for continued success, Bailey!