Terry Turell Miller

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 20, 2022, Tpr J. Pope was in the area of Great Mills Road and Signature Lane, Lexington Park, MD when he observed an individual he identified as possibly having an active arrest warrant.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, Terry Turell Miller, 42 of Baltimore, MD did have an active warrant through the Baltimore City Police Department for FTA: Possession With Intent to Distribute.

A search incident to arrest revealed a loaded handgun with no serial number (commonly referred to as a ghost gun), over 150 Grams of suspected Marijuana, over 30 Grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, a scale, and numerous cell phones, all indicating intent to distribute.

Miller was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm. Miller was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

Possession of CDS: Distribute Etc with Firearm

Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams

Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute

Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.