Barbara Ann Williams, 56, of Bessemer City, NC (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara was born on April 13, 1966. She was the daughter of Joseph Elmer Suite (deceased) and Linda Maxine Suite. She married her beloved husband, David Jeffrey Williams, on June 20, 1998. Together they raised their children and stepchildren: Melissa, Crystal, Justin, Eric, Colleen, Kristen, and Morgan.

Barbara retired from Burch Oil, after being employed for 26 years, to spend time with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her greatest love. Barbara enjoyed partaking in their sporting events, taking them shopping, and cooking them Sunday dinners to enjoy together, including chocolate ice cream. She also enjoyed going to Drift Inn on the weekends, camping with her husband and friends, and playing for the Northern Shuffleboard League. Barbara also had a love for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Elmer Suite, her Stepfather, Leonard Martin Suite, and her granddaughter, Lana Rhodes.

Barbara is survived by her husband, David Williams; Children, Melissa Rhodes (Roy) of Clover, SC, Crystal Gibson (Nick) of Bessemer City, NC, Justin Suite of Mechanicsville, MD, Eric Suite of Lexington Park, MD; Stepchildren, Colleen Thurber (Rob) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kristen Lucas of Jacksonville, NC, Morgan Owens (Mike) of Waldorf, MD; Siblings, James “Jimmy” Suite (Teresa) of Chaptico, MD, Joseph “Joey” Suite (Melody) of Greenville, SC, John “Wayne” Suite (Frankie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Richard “Mikey” Suite (Gina) of Chaptico, MD, Linda Brady (Paul Sr.) of Bushwood, MD, and Lorretta Dobson (Mark) of Lexington Park, MD; Grandchildren, Summer, Candice, DJ, Trace, Nicholas, Payton, Bentley, Braxton, Rebecka, Caila, Trinity, Cody, Haley, Brendan, Dominic, and Alyssa; and Great Granddaughter Laurabeth. Pallbearers are Nick Gibson, Roy Rhodes, Paul Brady Jr, Richard Brady, Thomas Williams, and Jerry Bowles.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm with prayers at 5:00 pm. There will be a second visitation on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD