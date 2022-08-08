Barbara Dent Murray, 90, of Bryantown, MD, peacefully passed away on July 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara was born on June 26, 1932, to James and Dora Dent in Washington, D.C. After Barbara graduated from Hyattsville High School, she pursued a degree in Nursing at Garfield Memorial Hospital and graduated as an RN.

After graduation, she worked in Nursing for over 32 years. She was passionate about Nursing and loved what she did for a living.

In 1951, she met Patrick Murray at the University of Maryland. Barbara and Patrick married and went on to have four children; Dale Murray of Bryantown, MD, Mike Murray of Bryantown, MD, David Murray of Petersburg, Alaska, and Patrick Murray who predeceased his mother.

Barbara retired in 1990 retired, she was in the Red Hats Club, Garden Club, and the Church Choir. She enjoyed painting, doing crafts, and working in her flower garden.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, James and Dora Dent, son Patrick Dent, and brother James Dent. She is survived by her sons and sister Janet Porter of Copley, Ohio.

Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, MD 20646, with the Visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, La Plata, Maryland.

