Barbara Jean Jarrett, 85 of Ridge, MD passed away on June 24, 2023 at home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on May 06, 1938 in Nebraska to the late Donald Willis Housel and Dorothy Ann Dennis Housel.

Barbara worked for the Washington Post in their advertising department until she retired. She married her husband Earl Eugene Jarrett, Jr., on March 21, 1964 in Arlington, Virginia. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary together. She loved helping others in need she volunteered at the food bank to help serve people in the community with food donations. She often got money from her husband to help with getting extra groceries during the holidays. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her grandkids. She looked forward to their family vacations so they could all be together.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 30, 2023 for visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Saints Community Church – First Friendship Campus at 13723 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680 with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by David Cullison and interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her husband Earl and their children Angela Kay Updike (Ricky) of Lusby, MD and Earl Eugene Jarrett III (Cathy) of Stafford, VA; grandchildren Andrew, Natalee and Kyle and great-grandchildren Sadie and Hadlee; her siblings Gloria Housel of Lincoln, NE, Jeannette Emmertt of Council Bluffs, IA, Donna Townsend (Don) of Burton, TX and Willis Housel (Gretchen) of Lincoln, NE and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.