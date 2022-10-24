Barbara Jean Pilkerton, 69, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 17, 2022 at Washington Hospital Center. Born November 11, 1952 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Marie Lathroum and Leo (Beanie) Aloysius Lathroum. Barbara was the loving wife of Daryl Aloysius Pilkerton, Jr. whom she married in Holy Angles Church in Avenue, MD on September 25, 1971. She is survived by her daughter Carole Jean Lundregan (Tommy); grandchildren Thomas Joseph “TJ” Lundregan and Madison “Maddie” Marie Lundregan of Hollywood, MD. Barbara is also survived by her siblings John Ralph Heard (Rose) of Leonardtown, MD, Richard “Ricky” Wayne Lathroum (Jackie) of Mechanicsville, MD; Rose Marie Nutwell of Lexington Park, MD; and Robert Allen Lathroum of Hollywood, MD. She was proceeded in death by her sibling James Benedict Heard.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Barbara graduated from Chopticon High School in 1970. She worked as a Teacher’s aide at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, assembler at Minitech, cleaned homes for many families, all the while taking pride in caring for her parents. Barbara enjoyed bingo, painting ceramics, watching The Maury Povich Show and Cheaters. As a mother she was generous, loving and kind. She was lovingly called “Grammy Girl” by her grandchildren whom she loved beyond measure.

The family will receive friends on October 26, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where prayers will be said at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church with Father Brahm officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be TJ Lundregan, Johnny Heard, Lee Lathroum, Jonathan Howsare, Shawn Howsare, and Roy Fedders. Honorary pallbearers are Maddie Lundregan, Cassie Howsare, Krystle Lathroum, Josie Howsare, Jackson Howsare, Claye Howsare, and Carter Lathroum.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as Barbara made monthly contributions.

We find comfort knowing that you are finally reunited with your beloved parents.