Beach Buccaneers Gearing Up For Football And Cheer Season Despite Controversy

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Just one month after a tense Town Hall meeting regarding financial issues between the town of Chesapeake Beach and the Beach Buccaneers organization, excitement is building for the upcoming football and cheer season.

The organization, which has been a staple in the community for 43 years, has been under fire for the way they had previously managed the club’s finances. Because of this, many parents thought the season may be in jeopardy, but Bucs President Jason Cubbage says the 2023 season is in full effect.

“We’re excited about this upcoming football and cheer season and to show that the Beach Buccaneers are still a staple in the town of Chesapeake Beach. We look forward to progressing our relationship with the town and continuing to support the children in every way possible,” says Cubbage.

On Tuesday evening, parents and athletes stopped by Kellam’s Field to pick up football equipment. The kids were clearly excited to get the season underway, many who may have no idea what’s been going on, say they just want to get out on the field and play the game.

One parent said, “Mistakes were made and corrected. Everybody can make mistakes. We’re still going to be playing, but if the cost of what happened is affecting kids, that’s ridiculous.”

The Beach Bucs organization has a huge following. Dozens of people, including Bucs alumn, attended the Town Hall Meeting where the audit was discussed. Emotions were high.

Kristen Gibbons, current Bucs treasurer, says the town now has access to the organization’s bank accounts, Quick Books and that it is reconciled and to the penny.

“We need some forgiveness from the past. That’s all we’re asking. We want to move forward. We don’t want to lose the Beach Bucs, but we need your help. We can not do it without you guys… but the back and forth will not work…we will win. I promise you,” said Gibbons.

Mayor Pat Mahoney made an announcement at the very beginning of the meeting that the town will continue to support youth recreation.

“The town will continue to support the Beach Bucs with annual grants and continue to spend the annual $175,000 as our cost to support the current youth sports program at Kellam’s Field,” says Mayor Mahoney.

The grants Mayor Mahoney speaks of, according to the Bucs organization, have not been seen since before COVID.

The Mayor added that the town plans to spend approximately $445,000 on capital improvements at Kellam’s Field over the next year. Many are questioning whether those improvements will include keeping the Bucs on the field.

One council member said the Bucs leaving the town is unthinkable. “It would be a travesty that we couldn’t come back from if we lose a sports organization…it’s a privilege to serve the children.”

The Bucs organization vows to stand behind their mission, which is to provide a platform for kids to learn essential life skills like teamwork, discipline, resilience, and leadership.

While many things still need to be worked out between the town and the organization, the Bucs say registrations for the upcoming season are on fire. Several camps and fundraisers are on the books for this summer – ahead of what they hope to be one of the best seasons yet.

