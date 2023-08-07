BEL ALTON, Md. – With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Charter Member Aubrey Gragan. Mr. Gragan was a charter member of our department back in 1962, attending the very first meeting held to discuss organizing a fire department in Bel Alton.

Mr. Gragan would also become our department’s very first Fire Captain, and remained an active member of our deparment until the late 80’s.

Aubrey Gragan’s family has always been a part of our history, from his own involvement in the formation of Bel Alton Fire Department, up to today, as his grandson is our current Deputy Chief.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gragan Family, and we thank Aubrey Gragan and his family for their long lived service to our department.