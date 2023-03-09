Benedict Paul Jarboe, 85, of Piney Point, MD passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s.

He was born on March 5, 1937 to the late Parran Benedict Jarboe and Rita Alyce (Tennyson) Jarboe. Benedict was the loving husband of Judith Ann Jarboe, whom he married on December 7, 1973 in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 39 years of marriage until her passing on March 15, 2013.

Benedict has been a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was a SSgt in the Army Reserves for 12 years until his Honorable Discharge. He called himself a weekend warrior. As a civil service employee, he was an Engineering Technician working for the Department of Defense at NAWCAD, Range Directorate-Pax River. He retired after 38 years and 4 months. He was an active member of NARFE, as well as a member of both St. George’s Catholic Church and St. Francis Xavier Mission Parish. He enjoyed his job but there were always projects that he worked on in his spare time. He was known as a jack of all trades because he loved to repair, install and construct things. If his friends were working on a project, he was always eager to give them a helping hand. He was part of the St. George Island Improvement Association on the island. He even started up his own Home Inspection Company after retirement from the government. When he wasn’t repairing things or working on a project, he enjoyed going fishing and boating. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all. He will be missed.

He is survived by his children: William P. Jarboe (Kathy) of Lewiston, ME, Wayne P. Jarboe of Lewiston, ME, Paul F. Gary Jr. (Jeanne) of Princess Anne, MD, Tamara A. Gary of Leonardtown, MD and Christopher S. Gary (Patty) of Leonardtown, MD; his grandchildren: John R. Lee, IV (Kari), Melissa A. Bean (R.J.), Jessica L. Gary and William P. Jarboe, Jr. (Justine) and he has 8 Great-Grandchildren and his siblings; John P. Jarboe and Robert N. Jarboe. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Judith, his parents and his sisters, Brenda J. Guy and Mary Shirkley and his brother Lawrence Wayne Jarboe.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with prayers celebrated by Father Paul Nguyen at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Nguyen on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 Saint Georges Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Mission Parish and Cemetery, 16370 Thomas Road, Piney Point, MD 20674.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be: John Lee IV, R.J. Bean, Rick Tancreto and Cecil Springer.

