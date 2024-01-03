Benjamin "Benjie" George Goddard

Benjamin George “Benjie” Goddard, 79, of Piney Point, MD passed away peacefully on December 26, 2023, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Oxford, England to the late Paul Rudolph Goddard and Lena Peggy (nee: Stallwood) Goddard. He moved back to the United States, arriving on the Queen Mary, at the young age of two.

On May 31, 1963, Benjie married his beloved wife, Mary Lynn Goddard. Together they celebrated over 60 wonderful years of marriage. He was a skilled waterman, and particularly enjoyed harvesting oysters.

He was known by many different names. Ben, Benjie, Capt. Ben, Bushwhacker, Dad, Papa Bear, D-Daddy, Grandad and Daddy-Daddy. He resided his entire life in Piney Point and never ventured far from home. He started every morning with a trip to the Piney Point boat ramp with his cup of coffee, watching to see what boats were headed out of the creek for the day.

He found work in many different trades. He was a waterman, carpenter, painter, business owner, and boat builder. He had a work ethic that he instilled in his children, believing you should get up every day to go work, and most importantly never be late.

His hobbies included, watching movies, boxing and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved to hang out at “the barn” playing cards with his friends and family. This was also the place he spent most of his time building and restoring boats.

He may not have been a rich man with lots of money in the bank, but he was a millionaire when it came to his friends and family.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary Lynn, Benjie is also survived by his children: Mark Benjamin Goddard (Jennifer) of Piney Point, MD, Marsha Lynn Wilcox (Christopher) of Valley Lee, MD, Christopher “Punkin” Goddard (Jennifer) of Leonardtown, MD; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Goddard of Valley Lee, MD; his sister, Paula Feldman (Bob) of Piney Point, MD, niece, Michelle Nelson (Joe); 10 grandchildren: Brittany Goddard, Jessica Abad (Ray), Kylie Errington (Grant); Taylor Gladu (Tyler); Rashelle Wilcox; Joshua Wilcox (Katie); Mitchell Goddard (Morgan); Mason Goddard; Hailey Goddard; and Drake Goddard; 12 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by is son William Paul Goddard.

All Services will be private.

