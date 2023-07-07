Bernard Loveville Morgan

Bernard “Bernie” Loveville Morgan, 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home.

Bernard was born on July 17, 1936, to the late Alfred and Dorothy Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his wife Mary Eleanor Dingee Morgan of 62 years, and two children, Eleanor Marie Moreland (Richard) and Alfred Leonard Morgan (Cathy) of Mechanicsville, MD. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Mary Beth, Megan (Mike), Gregory (Kortney), and Josh, and six great-grandchildren, Mason, McKenzie, Issac, Kennedy, Conor, Kylee, and Gregory Jr.

Bernard was the eldest of six siblings, Gloria Westfall of Stuttgart, AR, Sue Wood (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD, Francis O. Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Ida Mae Kaminetz (Marvin) of Hollywood, MD, Teressa Quade (Joe) of Clements, MD, and Jeannie Carey (Bill) of Lusby, MD.

He lived in Mechanicsville all of his life, watching the crops grow, the changing of the seasons, the weather, and the beautiful sunrise over Morgan Brother’s Farm from his home on the hill. Bernard was a farmer and waterman. He loved family get-togethers, teasing the grandkids, homecooked meals, and watching westerns on TV with his dog Bounce by his side. He also loved hunting, fishing, baseball, and horseshoes.

On July 17, 2023, the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.