Bernard Samuel Moore, 87, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 28, 2022.

Bernie was born on September 9, 1934, to Henry James Moore and Francis Agnes Garner along with 8 other siblings. He worked around his father’s farm until he joined the US Navy. He served for 4 years on the USS Yosemite and was honorably discharged in 1955. Bernie was very proud to have served his country and being a Navy veteran. Bernie and Dorothy met as young teenagers, fell in love and married on December 22, 1951. He and Dorothy began their family with the arrival of Anthony in 1956. They went on to have 3 more children, Bernice, Vicky and Ronald. Bernie was a loving, caring and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Bernie worked at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head Navy Base in Indian Head, Maryland as an Electrician. While he had a strong work ethic and thoroughly enjoyed working, he retired in 1999 after 43 years of dedicated service. After retiring, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, playing various musical instruments, gardening, woodworking, riding bicycles and spending time with his beloved family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Francis, his brothers, Sonny, Mac and Bobby, his sisters, Myrtle, Evelyn, Louise, Violet and Dolly, his sons, Anthony and Ronald Moore. Bernard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy, his daughters, Bernice Lee Moore and Vicky Lynn Middleton and Son-in-law, Rick Middleton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dale Nelson, Samantha St. Clair and Katie Middleton and 3 great-grandchildren as well as other extended family that loved him dearly.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. His cremains will be buried in the Cremation Garden with his son, Anthony.

