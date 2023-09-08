Betty Ann Arnold, 76, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on September 5, 2023.

She was born on October 25, 1946, in Washington, D.C. to James Willett and Margaret Wilkerson. She had three children, Patricia, Debora, and Harry.

Betty was a school bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools for 36 years. She enjoyed gardening, playing pool, bowling, and going to yard sales. She loved to have a good time and laugh. She was a loving mother to her children and a very caring person. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children, Patricia Arnold (husband Tony) of Leonardtown, MD, Debora Lawson (husband Daniel) of La Plata, MD, Harry Arnold III (wife Chrissy) of Indian Head, MD; grandchildren, Amy Hartline, Roger Grissom, Jr., Michael Lawson, James Arnold, Ashley Arnold, Destiny Arnold, Felicity Arnold; brother James Willett Jr.; sisters, Shirley Fadley, Joyce Clements, and Marion Willett.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD