Betty Elizabeth Kitzmiller

Betty was called home peacefully on New Year’s Day 2024 at home with family. She was born October 25, 1930, in Freeport, West Virginia to the late Ethel (Bowser) and John Bowman. She was the seventh of nine children, preceded in death by Clinton Bowman, Allen Bowman, Daisy Stiles, Hazel Cage, Gilbert Bowman, Lena Keiser, Charles Bowman, and David Bowman. Survived by one sister Lydia Bowman (Westminster).

Being born at the beginning of the Great Depression, Betty had both grit and determination. She accepted many challenges without complaint.

Betty met Allen Harold Kitzmiller while he was serving in WWII. They had been married for 62 years when Harold passed away. They had 5 children Mary Elizabeth (Husband Jerry) Tucson AZ, David Eugene (Wife Shirley) Gaithersburg MD, Allen Harold Jr (Wife Francie) Dickerson MD, Robert Paul Mechanicsville Md, and Paula Jane (Husband Joseph) Mechanicsville Md. Over the years, they welcomed many other children and relatives to share their home as the door was always open.

Betty helped manage a farm in Poolesville, MD while raising a family until 1973 when they moved to Clinton MD. During that time, she successfully owned and operated a well-loved woman’s boutique called “The Klothesline” for almost a decade. Later moving to the Eastern shore. Betty and Harold finally settled in Mechanicsville, MD with their daughter in 2005. Upon her death, Betty had 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren.

Many beloved nieces and nephews. Betty seemed to always be wearing her beads and red lipstick. She kept busy gardening, cooking, playing with children, laughing, and connecting with those around her.

Describing the depth and complexity of the special relationship anyone shared with Betty is like painting a portrait of a beautiful sunset. Its tapestry woven with unconditional acceptance, love, laughter, shared stories, comforting wisdom, and joy. Each moment spent with her was a brushstroke in the painting, creating a masterpiece of connection that surpasses words. The warmth of her presence, the lessons learned, and unspoken understanding form the intricate details of a bond that transcends the ordinary. She was a truly amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

The family will receive friends for the memorial gathering on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

*In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following:

Charles County Animal Care Center https://www.charlescountymd.gove or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org.

