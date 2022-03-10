Betty Jane Bennett

Betty Jane Bennett, 89, of Pennsylvania, passed away on February 26, 2022. Betty was born on December 30, 1932, to William and Bessie Newhouse in Huntingdon, TN.

She wed Paul Bennett in 1951, going on to have 5 children, Ronnie Bennett of Charlotte Hall, MD, Nancy Bennett of Lusby, MD, Connie Muckey of Waldorf, MD, Bonnie McDonough of Stewartstown, PA, and Judy Cooke of Lawrence, KS.

She spent her time gardening, sewing, crocheting, reading, enjoying her pets, traveling and dancing, but above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Bennett of Charlotte Hall, MD, Nancy Bennett of Lusby, MD, Connie Muckey of Waldorf, MD, Bonnie McDonough of Stewartstown, PA, and Judy Cooke of Lawrence, KS. She also has five grandchildren, Kelda Bennett, Timothy Daymude, Jennifer Bowen, Randy Cook and Bobby Cook. Betty was predeceased by her brothers James Newhouse, William Newhouse and Robert Newhouse, as well as her sister, Jean Martin.

Instead of flowers the family request a donation be made to St. Mary’s Newport Church, Note; Food Pantry, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

The family will be accepting friends for Betty’s Life Celebration on March 10, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Prayers officiated by Father Matt Fish of St. Mary’s Newport Church, at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be on April 1, 2022 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623, at 1:00 p.m.

