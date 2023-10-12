Betty Lou Russell, 69 of Clements, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 25, 1953, in Severn, MD to the late John Andrew and Ruth Catherine (nee: Wade) Schillinger.

Betty was born and raised on a 54-acre farm in Anne Arundel County. In 1971 she graduated from Glen Burnie High School and then earned her Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from the University of Maryland College Park in 1975. She enjoyed playing softball, hunting, and bowling in her younger years. She was crowned Farm Queen while in high school. On November 9, 1985, Betty married Walter F. Russell, Jr. at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated over 37 years of marriage. After marrying Walter, Betty moved to Clements, MD and they worked many long hours as a team building their produce and floral business, Russell Farms, LLC. She was a strong businesswoman and mentored many young people, often giving them their first jobs. She was also a delicious cook and was known for her oyster stuffing, crab cakes, fried oysters, and soft crabs. A specialty was homemade chicken noodle soup that she made for sick family members and friends. She always remembered everyone’s birthdays and sent them cards to commemorate their special day. Her other hobbies included karaoke and auction shopping.

Betty loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She taught them the value and importance of a strong work ethic. She looked forward to the County Fair every year and helped them to enter pumpkins and produce in order to win a ribbon. They often netted first-place ribbons for the largest pumpkin, gourd, and watermelon. She loved to see the joy it brought them. She also would take them for horse-drawn sleigh rides around the farm. Betty was the quintessential farm girl, she loved all things related to the farm, including the animals and the crops. She always worked hard and expected the same from those around her. She loved her family and was always supportive of them and helped whenever she could.

In addition to her beloved husband, Walter, Betty is also survived by her siblings: John Schillinger (Barbara) of Cummings, IA, Carol Ann Brong (Jack) of Millersville, MD, and Jimmy (Gina) of Queen Anne, MD. She is also survived by many brothers/sisters-in-law: Buddy Bowers of Millersville, MD, Elizabeth “Liz” Strine (Jimmy) of Morganza, MD, Leroy Russell of Clements, MD, Wayne Russell (Tracey) of Hollywood, MD, Cathy Humphries of Morganza, MD; Alvin Russell of Indian Lake Estates, FL; Gail Shelly of Rogers, AK, Sheila Hancock (David) of LaPlata, MD; Brian Russell of Morganza, MD; Lenny Russell (Cindy) of Clements, MD; Glenn Russell (Melissa) of Morganza, MD; Andrew Russell (Nancy) of Clements, MD; and Mimi Russell of Morganza, MD. Though Betty did not have any children of her own, she loved her many nieces and nephews dearly and Syna Rivera, who was like a daughter to her. She is remembered and survived by many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Joy Bowers, and Donna Pumphrey; her brother, Wilbur Shillinger; and her brother-in-law, Kevin Russell.

Family will receive friends for Betty’s Life Celebration on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Douglas Schillinger at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Andrew Schillinger, Jack Pumphrey III, Lenny Russell, John Scott Dulin, Paul Russell, and Brady Schillinger. Honorary pallbearers will be; Lynda Bowers, Kristy Dulin, Syna Rivera, Julie Russell, Glenn Russell, Andrew Russell, Brian Russell, Leroy Russell, Kimberly Murphy, and Cathy Humphries.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650; Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 206, Avenue, MD 20609, Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.