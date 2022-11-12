CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Patuxent Beach Road at the intersection of Kingston Creek Road.

Crews arrived and found one vehicle and a bicycle involved in a collision with the bicyclist reportedly injured.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient but it is unavailable at the moment due to weather.

The patient was transported to Capital Region Trauma Center by ambulance. Two occupants of the vehicle are being check out by EMS on the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

