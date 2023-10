WALDORF Md. – On October 1, 2023 at approximately 7:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Smallwood Drive and Copley Avenue.

Crews arrived and found a bicyclist with injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and had no injuries.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them by ground to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

