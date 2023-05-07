Birth And Death Certificate Process Changes At St. Mary's County Health Department

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to statewide system changes implemented by the state health department’s vital records office, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is updating its local process for obtaining vital records (birth and death certificates).

Community members are now strongly encouraged to make an appointment for requesting copies of birth or death certificates from the local health department. Walk-in customers without appointments may have longer wait times. To schedule an appointment, please call SMCHD at 301-475-4330.

If a vital record needs a correction or update, community members will now need to contact the state health department’s Division of Vital Records in Baltimore at 410-764-3052 or 410-764-3090. Local health department staff will no longer be able to correct information on birth or death certificates.

To learn more about obtaining a vital record from the SMCHD, including document requirements, fees, and application downloads, please click here for birth certificates or here for death certificates.