HIGH POINT, N. C. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs traded three runs with three outs in tonight’s 3-2 win over the High Point Rockers.

The pitching led the way for Southern Maryland, as Daryl Thompson (W, 9-2) pitched 7 innings, allowing just one earned run.

The Blue Crabs got the scoring started in the second inning off of Creg Stem (L, 2-3). David Harris reached on an error by the third baseman Michael Russell, before the Blue Crabs added a pair of singles, loading the bases.

The next batter, Ryan Haug, lifted a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly, scoring Harris and giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, with the Blue Crabs still ahead 1-0, David Harris reached first on another error by Michael Russell, before Alex Crosby and Zach Collier picked up hits.

The Blue Crabs had the bases loaded with no outs when Joe Deluca lined out to right field, allowing Harris to score and advancing Crosby to third base with one out. The next batter, Ryan Haug bounced out to second base, scoring Crosby to give the Blue Crabs a 3-0 lead.

Daryl Thompson had allowed only 2 hits across the first six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. The Rockers knocked three hits in the seventh, scoring one run, to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After a scoreless eighth from Endrys Briceno, Mat Latos (S, 20) entered in the ninth inning. He surrendered back-to-back hits, before recording an out. With one out and runners on second and third, Jerry Downs lined out to left field, scoring Quincy Latimore from third base.

Latos closed out the ballgame on the next batter, inducing a groundout to shortstop to end the game, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-2 win.

Southern Maryland moves to 6-4 in the second half and 54-22 overall with the win tonight.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow as Alex Merithew gets the start for the Blue Crabs.