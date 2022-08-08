Blue Crabs Blowout Ducks In Series Win

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Long Island Ducks were held off the board until the bottom of the fourth inning. From there, Southern Maryland went on to post crooked numbers in four consecutive innings en route to a 13-1 victory.

Daryl Thompson (W, 11-2) dominated in tonight’s ballgame, pitching eight innings, allowing only one run while striking out nine. Thompson was especially good early, striking out seven batters in the first three innings.

The Blue Crabs scored the first run in the fourth inning. Braxton Lee led off the inning with a single, while Akeel Morris (L, 4-9) struggled with control from there. Morris walked three consecutive batters, forcing in Braxton Lee to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead. After a sacrifice fly, Mike Falsetti hit a base hit the other way, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-0 edge.

After the Ducks scored once in the top of the fifth, the Blue Crabs struck back in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Braxton Lee came home on a sacrifice fly, while David Harris scored on a wild pitch, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 5-1. Southern Maryland extended the lead on a two-RBI single from Michael Baca and an RBI single from Jack Sundberg, giving the Blue Crabs an 8-1 lead.

The Blue Crabs added two more runs in the sixth inning when Zach Collier crushed an RBI triple into the right field corner, scoring Alex Crosby, while Collier later scored on a wild pitch, putting the Blue Crabs on top 10-1.

Southern Maryland kept the scoring going in the seventh inning off of Sandy Baez. After back-to-back singles, Michael Wielansky drilled a three-run shot over the wall in left-center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 13-1 lead.

The Ducks got one run back in the ninth off of Dalton Geekie, with the Blue Crabs ultimately winning 13-2. With the victory, the Blue Crabs move to 65-29, and 17-11 in the second half. The Blue Crabs conclude their homestand with a three-game series against the High Point Rockers beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 pm.

