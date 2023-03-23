Blue Crabs Bolster Pitching Staff With Two New Arms

WALDORF, Md. – On Thursday, the Blue Crabs announced the signing of two new arms for their 15th anniversary season. The Blue Crabs will welcome 17-year veteran Jesse Estrada and 24-year-old Connor Gleeson to the club.

Estrada is a 39-year-old right-handed pitcher from El Paso, Texas. He started his professional baseball journey in 2005 while in the Chicago Cubs farm system. Estrada worked his way up to Triple-A for the Cubs before going to the Washington Nationals organization and pitching in the minors for a few years. The hurler has spent most of his career pitching in the Mexican League; his most recent club was Mariachis de Guadalajara. The journeyman appeared in over 350 games and brings his pitching knowledge to the Blue Crabs.

Connor Gleeson although he hails from Auckland, New Zealand. The import was considered one of the top prospects from New Zealand in 2016, the year he pitched his first American season at South Florida State College. Gleeson would split his four years of eligibility between South Florida State and Gardner-Webb University before graduating in 2022. In late 2022, Gleeson would pitch his first professional season in the Australian League with Auckland Tuatara, pitching in 12 games and logging 18.1 innings.

Adding two more arms to their pitching staff, the Blue Crabs are getting set for their opening-day matchup against the Lancaster Barnstormers on April 28. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for weekly promotions such as Bark in the Park, Beer and Wings Thursdays presented by Foster’s Grille, and postgame fireworks.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball and will have their 2023 Opening Day on Friday, April 28th at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com