Blue-Crabs-Comeback-Falls-Short-In-6-4-Loss

YORK, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in the rubber match of the series against the York Revolution on Thursday night. Daryl Thompson (L, 12-3) ran into trouble in the second inning, surrendering five runs. The Blue Crabs clawed their way back within one, but ultimately fell, 6-4.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Daryl Thompson allowed five runs on five hits in the second inning. With runners on first and second, Yefri Perez drilled a double into the left field corner, scoring Melky Mesa to give York a 1-0 lead. With runners still on second and third, Jhon Nunez ripped a single into center, scoring two runs, to give York a 3-0 lead. With Nunez on first, Troy Stokes Jr. slammed a two-run homer over the wall in left, giving the Revs a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs quickly responded. With Michael Baca on second base, David Harris knocked a single into left field, scoring Baca to cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the fourth inning, Zach Collier singled and came around to score on an error, cutting York’s lead to 5-2. Later in the inning, Jared Walker roped a single into right before Ian Yetsko smashed a two-run home run over the wall in left, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

From there the Blue Crabs’ bats were quiet. Courtney Mack (W, 2-1) exited the game after five and two-thirds innings, while the bullpen dominated.

The score remained 5-4 until the seventh inning, when Elmer Reyes hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Revs a 6-4 lead. Southern Maryland was quiet from there.

Jim Fuller (Sv. 16) entered the game in the ninth inning. Fuller allowed a bunt single to Jack Sundberg, extending his on-base streak to 27 games. From there, Fuller retired the side, securing a 6-4 victory for the Revs.

The Blue Crabs look to get back on track as they take on the Revs for three more games at home. Southern Maryland sends Alex Merithew to the mound for the series opener.

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs have kicked off their 14th season of baseball and play all home games at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Austin Rooney, at 301-678-1124.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. The ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans during its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.