LONG ISLAND – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were wrapping up a four-game series with the Ducks after splitting a doubleheader from the day before; the Crabs had a chance to take the series and walk out of Long Island with the division lead.

In the third, the Blue Crabs scored from a Braxton Lee double; as the ball bounced off the foot of Ian Clarkin and sent it into right field, Jack Sundberg would score from second. K.C. Hobson drove in the second run and sent a ball into right field.

In the fourth, Michael Baca got an RBI single when Ian Yetsko scored from second, and the Crabs tact on one more run from a Hobson home run into straightaway center.

The Ducks then started to rally back against Southern Maryland; two sac flies in the fifth cut the lead in half to 4-2. Brian Goodwin hit a solo home run in the next frame, and suddenly, the Blue Crabs’ lead dwindled to one.

Bottom of the ninth, the Crabs were holding on to a 4-3 lead; Joe DeCarlo led it off with a home run to tie the game at four and send it into extras. The Blue Crabs failed to score, and with the bases loaded and nobody out, Sam Travis hit a sac fly into right field and ended the game.

The series ends with the Blue Crabs and the Ducks taking two games apiece; Daryl Thompson made the start and went 6.1 innings, allowed eight hits, one walk, and struck out three. He has now racked up 991 Atlantic League Career Strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs go into the four-day break with their record at 16-12 and are in second place, just a game behind Long Island. Their next game is on Friday, when they will be back on the road, returning to Staten Island; the game starts at 6:35.

