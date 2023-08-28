WALDORF, Md. – The final game between the Blue Crabs and the newly named Counter Clocks was set for Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium. After dropping game two, the Crabs sought to claim the series and head into their off day.

Two batters in, Ian Yetsko dropped the bat head down and sailed a ball into left field for his seventh home run of the 2023 season; the Crabs had an early lead. Lexington broke through in the top of the third with three runs, all started by a Zach Watson RBI single. The score was 3-1 after three.

Lexington added to their lead with a run in the sixth and a run in the eighth. Aldenis Sanchez got to sprint around the bases in the sixth for an inside-the-park home run. Lexington had their largest lead of four.

The Crabs fought back late, scoring three runs, as Ian Yetsko, Khalil Lee, and Jimmy Kerrigan contributed with RBIs. Unfortunately, that was all they got, and the Blue Crabs fell one run short of completing a comeback and dropped the series to the Clocks.

Tony Dibrell went six innings and allowed four runs. He would be handed the loss. Aaron Ochsenbein gave up the one home run to Yetsko, and that was it; he went six innings himself and got the win. The Crabs move to 24-20 in the second half and just one game out of first place.

On Tuesday, the Blue Crabs will host the High Point Rockers for a midweek series; Ian Kahaloa will open up the series on the hill; the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.