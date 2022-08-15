Blue Crabs Top FerryHawks in Rubber Match

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs trailed the Staten Island FerryHawks from the start on Sunday afternoon, but chipped away at the deficit. In the top of the eighth inning, Braxton Lee drove in the go-ahead run, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-2 lead that they would hold the rest of the way.

Southern Maryland gave the ball to Alex Merithew (W, 5-2) on Sunday. After surrendering a two-run home run in the first inning, he battled back, keeping the FerryHawks off the board for the remainder of his start.

The Staten Island FerryHawks got the offense going in the first inning. Joseph Monge picked up a base hit before Angel Aguilar destroyed a two-run shot over the wall in left-center. From there, the FerryHawks picked up hits, but could not score another run.

With two outs in the fourth, the Blue Crabs got on the board. David Harris bounced a single through the left the side. The next batter, Alex Crosby, sliced a double into the left-center field gap, scoring David Harris to cut deficit to 2-1. In the fifth inning, with two outs, Jack Sundberg drilled a triple to the wall in center field before Raul Shah singled him in to tie the game 2-2.

In the eighth inning, David Harris walked before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Braxton Lee, who pinch hit for Matt Hibbert, lined a single into right field, scoring Harris to give the Blue Crabs a 3-2 lead.

From there, Endrys Briceno (Sv, 8) entered the ballgame, pitching two scoreless innings, striking out a trio of FerryHawks’ batters to secure the 3-2 victory.

The Blue Crabs picked up their 69th win of the season in their 100th game. The Blue Crabs move to 21-13 in the second half and remain 3.5 games behind the Barnstormers for the Second Half lead.

