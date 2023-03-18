Blue Crabs Welcome Burch And Kahaloa As Merithew Returns For Second Season

WALDORF, Md. – On Saint Patrick’s Day, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs added three pitchers to their roster for their 15th anniversary season. Being welcomed to the club for the first year with the team are fireballers Jared Burch and Ian Kahaloa; returning to Southern Maryland is Alex Merithew, a pivotal contributor in 2022.

Merithew is a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher from Missouri; he set new career highs last season in innings pitched (106.0), wins (8), and ERA (3.91). The sinker-heavy pitcher had spent a few years in professional baseball but had to prove himself to the Blue Crabs coaching staff at the open tryout a year ago; he was signed on the spot. Merithew was a versatile pitcher as he took the mound in 28 games, starting the season in a reliever role, then moving into the starting rotation halfway through the season. The finesse pitcher looks to continue to build off his fantastic 2022 campaign as he rejoins the Crabs for his second season with the club.

Ian Kahaloa is a 25-year-old power pitcher from Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Heading into the 2015 MLB June Amateur draft, the Campbell High School graduate was billed as the number one prospect from his home state. In the 5th round, the Cincinnati Reds took a chance on the 17-year-old; scouts were surprised by just how advanced he was for his age as he rang up 31 hitters in 24 innings in his rookie year. Those eight games placed Kahaloa as a top-30 prospect in the Reds organization heading into his second year. Last year he spent the whole season in the Pioneer League, splitting time with the Boise Hawks and the Grand Junction Rockies; he led the league in strikeouts as the Rockies won the league championship.

Jared Burch is a 24-year-old flamethrower from Houston, Texas. The 6-foot-7 giant transferred and graduated from Houston Christian University when he arrived with the Huskies; he also moved from the outfield to a pitcher, and his coach was World Series Champion; Lance Berkman. During the winter months, Burch packed up and went out West to play in the California Winter League; he dominated the league with his minuscule 0.93 ERA, struck out 27 hitters of the 56 he faced, and only allowed six hits in 15 innings he completed.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are just 42 days from the 15th-anniversary season kicking off. Single-game tickets are on sale, and the promotions schedule has been released. We can’t wait to see you all back at Regency Furniture Stadium as we prepare for our 15th Anniversary “Shell-ebration!”

About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s Premiere Partner League. The Blue Crabs are set to kick off their 15th season of baseball and will have their 2023 Opening Day on Friday, April 28th at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com for more information. For media requests, contact Steve Bowen at 301-638-9788 ext. 216 or at sbowen@somdbluecrabs.com

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com