Blue Crabs Win Fifth Straight in Sweep Over Staten Island

WALDORF, Md. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up their fifth win in a row on Thursday night, defeating the Staten Island Ferryhawks by a score of 7-1.

The win improved the Blue Crabs’ record to 38-12 on the season, including a perfect 6-0 against Staten Island. Southern Maryland maintained their 13-game lead over second-place Long Island, pushing their magic number to just five.

Starter McKenzie Mills (7-1) was brilliant for the Crabs. The 6-5 lefty tossed 7 ⅓ innings of one-run ball, striking out seven and walking none. The lone blemish on his line was courtesy of a solo home run by Ferryhawks’ third basemen Angel Aguliar.

Staten Island’s Dakota Freese (1-3) did not fare so well. The 30-year-old Cedar Rapids native came in Thursday night with an impressive 1.91 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched. He lasted only 4 ⅔ against Southern Maryland’s stout lineup, giving up six runs on six hits. Freese also walked five.

Micheal Wielansky opened the scoring for The Crabs in the opening frame. The newest member of Crustacean Nation tripled in his first at-bat, scoring leadoff hitter Jack Sundberg. Wielansky came around to score on a wild pitch.

Southern Maryland extended their lead in the third thanks to Jared Walker’s 11th home run of the season. The two-run shot made the score 4-0. David Harris also homered in the contest.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will look to clinch a first-half Northern Division title at home this weekend as they host the Lancaster Barnstormers for a three-game series.

Game one of the series begins Friday at 6:35 at the Reg.