Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

AVENUE, Md. – On December 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in the Potomac River in the area of Shark Tooth Island, VA.

A row boat reportedly sank with two subjects on board.

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Boat 5 responded to the scene and located two patients on the shoreline. One patient was alert and one was semi-conscious. The crew loaded the boat victims into Boat 5 utilizing the stokes basket. Both patients were transported to a boat ramp a couple miles away where Virginia EMS was waiting.

Units staged at the St. Clements Museum. Chief 5B on Squad 5 held the command.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 along with multiple fire and EMS units from Maryland and Virginia responded.

All units returned to quarters by 12:45 p.m.