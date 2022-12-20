Bobby Lee Carter, “Bee”, 77, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Valley Lee, MD, passed away on December 16, 2022 at his home. Born on September 21, 1945, he was the son of the late Melba T. Sexton and the late Henry W. Carter. Bobby was the loving husband of Margie Carter, whom he married in Homestead, FL on May 6, 1977. He is survived by his children Jose Carter, Paul Carter, Joseph Ridgell (Marlene) of Mechanicsville, MD, Charles Ridgell of Hollywood, MD, and Michelle Burke of Hollywood, MD, his siblings Janice Freeman of Callaway, MD, Doylus Carter of Richwood, WV, Roy Carter of Valley Lee, MD, Nancy Norris of Valley Lee, MD, Inez Williams of Jonesboro, AR, Gene Stiffler of California, MD, David Carter of Callaway, MD, Ray Carter of Valley Lee, MD, Nelson Carter of Charlotte Hall, MD, Donald Carter of Valley Lee, MD, Ronald Carter of Valley Lee, MD, Lucy Hammett of Valley Lee, MD, and Harvey Carter of Valley Lee, MD, as well as 16 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Bobby was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1982. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Department of Public Works, St. Mary’s County, MD, for 12 years retiring in 1995. Bobby served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, from October 1962 to September 1982. Bobby was stationed at Homestead Airforce Base, FL and Joint Base Andrews, MD, and during this time he earned the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Bronze Service Stars, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a member of the Pro Bowlers Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM with Arthur Pilkerton officiating. Interment will follow at St. George’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Norris, Zak Kipple, Dwight “DJ” Carter, Samual Carter, William “Billy” Eberly, and Harvey Carter, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph “Joe” Ridgell and Michael Burke.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.