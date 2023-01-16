Bonita Kay LaQuay

Bonita Kay La Quay, 57, of Southern Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD.

Born on March 16, 1965 in Washington, D.C. to the late Ronald Spurling Sr., and Iva Spurling (Mallow), Bonita grew up in Charles County with four brothers; Ronnie, James, David, and Michael.

Bonita had a long-standing passion for antiques. She was involved in the antique trade for over 35 years. In her spare time, she would enjoy watching hummingbirds drink from feeders that she had set out for them. Her life revolved around spending time with her family and rocking out to a wide variety of musical groups. Bonita believed strongly in God and prayers were a part of her daily life.

While attending La Plata High School, she met her former husband, Donald La Quay Jr. Together, they had three children. Bonita is remembered as a hard-working and loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother and grandmother. Relatives and friends knew her to be strong willed and deeply compassionate for others.

Bonita is survived by her children, Donald La Quay III and his fiancé, Stephanie (MD), Robert La Quay and his wife, Sara (FL), and Ashley La Quay and her fiancé, Michael (MD); her grandchildren, Kenyon, Kameron and Karter La Quay (FL), and Harper La Quay (MD); her mother, Iva Spurling (Mallow) (MD); her brothers, James Spurling (MD), David Spurling Sr. and his wife, Michelle (MD), and Michael Spurling (MD); and her step-grandchildren, Avelyn, Alleyne and Elias Barbour (MD).

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Spurling Sr., and her brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Spurling Jr.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. located at 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bonita’s funeral expenses, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad in Avenue, MD.

