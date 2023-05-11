Bowie Man’s $50,000 Lottery Win Inspired By Red Car

BOWIE, Md. – After seeing the same red Chevrolet Camaro pass him by several times, Christopher Staggs of Bowie decided that it was a sign to play the numbers from the car’s license plate in a Lottery game. He did so for months, playing the numbers on Pick 5 tickets, and won $50,000 in the May 1 midday drawing.

The 49-year-old bought his $2 ticket for the April 30 evening and May 1 midday drawings at his favorite Lottery retailer, 7-Eleven #11550 located at 7404 Laurel Bowie Road in Bowie. He placed a $1 straight bet on the number for both drawings.

When Christopher discovered the numbers had hit, “I just kept my cool,” he said. “I looked at the ticket and then I showed the man standing next to me for him to confirm what I was seeing.”

The Prince George’s County resident said he doesn’t have any major plans yet for his lucky prize but will use some of it to pay his bills and those of his girlfriend. His favorite Lottery retailer, 7-Eleven #11550, will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket.