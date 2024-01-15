Bowie’s First Black Police Chief Sworn In

Dwayne Preston (Credit: City of Bowie Staff Directory)

BOWIE, Md. – Prince George’s largest town has celebrated yet another historic milestone with the swearing-in of Dwayne Preston as the official police chief, the first Black police chief in Bowie’s history.

Preston, a veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, served as the acting Chief from September until January 2. He is only the third chief since the Bowie Police Department was founded in 2006.

“After an exhaustive, nationwide search, I am proud to say that Dwayne Preston is the best person to head up the Bowie Police Department,” said City Manager Alfred Lott in a late December press statement.

“He understands Bowie, he has built strong bridges between city and county police departments and I know he will continue the fine tradition of service with integrity and community policing that the Bowie Police Department has been known for.”

The Bowie State alum was surrounded by friends and family while sworn in, and congratulations came in from neighboring police and civic leaders including former Bowie Police Chief John Nesky and Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

