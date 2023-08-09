Boy Scout Troop 422 Embarks On High Adventure Trek Through Devastated Lassen Volcanic National Park

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Twelve miles into the burned-out forest, I wondered if I had made a horrible mistake.

With two other 40-something dads, and five teenage boys aged 13-17 following behind, I was hiking at 7,500 feet of elevation over piles upon piles of ash and the blackened remains of what used to be a pine forest, and we hadn’t seen a trail marker in over a mile. Each of us carried a forty-five-pound backpack, which included five days’ worth of food and a days’ worth of fresh water.

Hopefully, if we kept heading due east, we would not encounter another unpassable river or another gorge but would hook up with our trail. Hopefully.

It was late July 2023 and this was the summer “High Adventure” trek that Boy Scout Troop 422 out of Huntingtown, Maryland had been planning since December 2021. We were in Lassen Volcanic National Park, about four hours north of Sacramento, California.

Our Troop had never done anything like this—at least not since 2017, when the oldest boy joined the Troop. I became Scoutmaster for the Troop in November 2021 and told the boys that we would begin preparing for a High Adventure backpacking trip, somewhere out west, for the summer of 2023.

Over the next 18 months, Troop 422 elevated and refined its camping and backcountry skills in preparation for the adventure. With backpack space and weight at a premium, the Troop diligently learned to do more with less. It traded large four burner camp stoves and well-equipped camping kitchens for the simplicity of learning to cook over open fires and utilizing portable backpacking stoves with minimal utensils stowed in a hiking backpack.

In early 2023, the group decided upon Lassen as their location. One of the least visited National Parks, Lassen sees a small fraction of the visitors that frequent Yellowstone or Yosemite, but nestled in the southern Cascade mountains, it offers crystal clear alpine lakes, meadows brimming with wildflowers, tall Jeffrey Pine trees, and rushing creeks and streams.

As the name indicates, Lassen is also an active volcanic site. Indeed, it is one of the only places on the planet that hosts all four different types of volcanoes in a relatively small area. It is the site of bubbling pools of mud and sulfur pots from magma pools located only a few miles below the earth’s surface. Wildfires from the 2021 Dixie Fire destroyed almost a million acres of opulent forest over a three-month period, making it one of the most devastating fires in California history. The unique mixture of naturally occurring volcanic phenomena and recent forest damage meant there were plenty of rich experiences to be observed in the park. Those who were old enough (at least 13) and were advanced in rank (having completed at least the first three ranks in Scouting) were eligible for the trip. They also raised money by selling meat sticks at local businesses, making close to $5,000 in profit, thus allowing them to participate in the trip.

The five boys who committed to the trip, Ben, Sam, Gavin (all 13 years old and entering 8th grade), Miles (16 and entering 11th grade), and Cole (17, entering his senior year of high school, and the trek leader) spent months doing additional physical conditioning, hiking on the American Chestnut Land Trust with weighted backpacks.

The boys obtained a topographic map and identified a 40-mile loop and got the correct backpacks and heavy-duty hiking boots. They learned how to dig “cat-holes” for when they need to answer nature’s call.

So, in late July, the eight of us got up at 2:00 AM and caught a 6:00 AM flight to California.

We started the first day of hiking by climbing out of the bottom of a caldera that collapsed 250,000 years ago. This climb was difficult, as our lungs grew accustomed to breathing at a mile and a half of elevation—and as we breathed in ash from the fire two years ago.

Our first test was fording a raging creek, upstream from where a bridge burned out two years prior. After climbing 1,500 feet, we broke for a freeze-dried meals in a meadow filled with wildflowers.

Six hours and five miles later, we had lost the trail—and the sun was sinking fast. We were deep in the backcountry and the few trail markers here were mostly destroyed in the fire. We made camp in what we called a “moonscape”: a heap of ground that was covered by ash and charcoaled trees. The boys were exhausted and becoming discouraged. I was becoming worried.

The next morning was better—with full bellies and nine hours of sleep, we pushed on in the general direction of our next campsite, and soon found the trail. But it was another hard day.

Two more stream crossings were easy, but the last one was large—too large. California had record precipitation that winter. Lassen received 40 feet of snow, and there were many parts of the park that still had several feet of snow on the ground. This made, even in late July, the streams very full, very fast, and very high.

I decided that it was too risky for the boys to cross such a high stream with heavy packs on. So, using our Boy Scout skills, a topographic map, and a compass, we headed due east, knowing that we should, SHOULD, meet up with the main trail at some point. It just meant walking through the remnants of a burned, dead forest with no trail markers to be found.

As I was doubting myself, and as we got the last trek member safely up the side of a ravine, we in fact stumbled upon the trail.

Following the trail, we exited the burned section of the forest, and slowly emerged into an emerald wonderland: crystal clear alpine lakes, meadows, green moss-covered trees, and even does with spot-covered fawns curiously inspecting us. This was a good place to camp.

Over the next three days, things only got better. We encountered more lakes, with names like Echo or Emerald Lake. The boys had a snowball fight and “surfed” down the remnants of a thirty-foot snow pile.

They smelled the stink of sulfur at bubbling mud pots and hiked through underground lava tubes. The older boys climbed Lassen Peak itself (10,500 feet high), from which they could see the 14,000-foot Mt. Shasta, 80 miles away.

“I thought we had mountains back home… but they are nothing like this,” Cole said. For Cole, close to being an Eagle Scout, this was his first trip farther west than West Virginia.

Over the course of five days on the trail, the boys cooked for themselves, set up and broke down their own tents, averaged 37 miles hiked, and yes, dug and used “cat-holes.”

The boys on the final night climbed “Cinder Cone,” an 850 tall near perfect cone of lava rock that rose from the floor of a valley. The remnant of a volcanic eruption 350 years ago, the cone rises at a 45-degree angle and was the perfect place to see lava beds, painted sand dunes, lakes, and Lassen Peak in the distance. There, they watched the sunset on their last night in the park.

Ben, a First Class Scout, halfway through the Scout ranks, struggled to get up the Cinder Cone. He wasn’t alone; almost everyone stopped for breath multiple times on the ascent. Many visitors turn around and abandon the climb.

Ben pushed through, however, making it to the top three different times. He later told his father “I didn’t know that I had it in me, to make it all the way up. But I kept pushing and found strength that I didn’t know I had.” His father thought “this is precisely why we’re on this trip…”

After arriving home two days later, some of the boys sleepily discussed where they should go next year. Olympic National Park in Washington State? Capitol Reef in Utah? Canoeing through the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and Canada? Hard to say.

The boys did though, come away with a sense of accomplishment and confidence. They have plenty of time to plan their Summer 2024 High Adventure trip.

Bob Peters is the Scoutmaster of Troop 422. He can be reached at rjpeters70@hotmail.com