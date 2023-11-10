BRANDYWINE, Md – On November 9 at 3:49 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. At this time, it does not appear the shooting was random.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solversby calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

