ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Brendan Sailing family gathered in Annapolis on Sunday, October 2nd to celebrate and recognize our volunteers and sailors from both 2021 and 2022. The steel drum of Orlando Phillips provided a bright and sunny backdrop for the over to the over 100 attendees who braved the dark and stormy weather to enjoy food, fun, and camaraderie.

Julia Newhouse, Peggy Thompson, Rick Franke, James P. Muldoon, Anita Vincent, Dianne Sullivan & Brenda Reed (for Annapolis Sailing School)

The event, which had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID was moved from the Annapolis Sailing School due to weather. The school has been home to Brendan Sailing since 1992. The current owners Jenny and Rick Nelson were recipients of the Joanne Dorval Award giving by the Brendan Board of Directors. Rick Franke, who worked for the school for 48 years helped present the award. In addition to Mr. Franke, Roberta Wilson assisted James P. Muldoon, Chairman of the Board of Brendan Sailing, in presenting the awards.

Charlie Arms, Executive Director, stated “This night is so exciting as we announce the volunteers or organizations whose generosity of their time and assets make it all possible. The best part though is celebrating the achievements of our campers whose success in this program carries through to their academic and social lives”.

The award winners were surprised and delighted. Anita Vincent, a first year parent, received the Daniel H. Gottlieb Award for the parent volunteer that contributes the most to the program. Ms. Vincent remarked “I am so humbled and honored to have served the sailors and the team. As a newcomer parent, it was important for me to be there and help in anyway that I could. I would do it all over again! This award caught me completely off guard and I am truly grateful.”

Dianne Sullivan, a long time DONNYBROOK crew member who sailed with Captain Muldoon, received the Kurt M. Lowman award for the DONNYBROOK crew member contributing the most to the program. For her, it was an opportunity to come full circle. Her nephew was enrolled in the program and she gladly volunteered. “The best part was getting to spend time encouraging my own nephew to do something I love and he seems to enjoy too!” Kurt Lowman was the much-beloved long-time Navigator on DONNYBROOK and it made her misty-eyed to receive an award in his memory.”

Mike Davis, Jalil Shorter, James P. Muldoon, & Matthew Fialkowski

Please congratulate the following Award Winners:

Volunteer Awards

Molly Mahoney Award – For the volunteer contributing the most to the success of the Brendan Sailing Program

2021 Julia Miller

2022 Margaret Thompson (Peggy)

2022 Daniel H. Gottlieb Award – to the parent volunteer contributing the most to the success of the Brendan Sailing Program- Anita Vincent

2022 Kurt M. Lowman Award—For the DONNYBROOK crew member contributing the most – Dianne Sullivan

2022 Joanne M. Dorval Award – The Brendan Sailing Board of Directors recognizes the individual who contributes the most to the program during the year–Annapolis Sailing School owners Rick and Jenny Nelson

Sailor Awards

The Howard and Jean Kluttz NOGUTSNOGLORY Award – for the sailor whose example, leadership and outstanding achievement contributed so much to our success to the Annapolis Program:

2021 - Matthew Fialkowski

2022 – Mason Griffith

Franklin J. Jerry & Kathryn M. Wood Award – for the camper whose leadership, example, and achievement contributed so much to the St. Mary’s Primary Level Program

2021 Jailyn Shorter

2022 Grant Pawley

Arthur A. Birney Outstanding Achievement Award—for the camper whose example, leadership and outstanding achievement at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Advanced Level program

2021- Mike Davis

2022 – Hannah Baressi

The Brendan Corporation, parent organization of Brendan Sailing, founded in 1985, is a 501c3 organization dedicated to building pathways for self-confidence and personal growth in children with Learning Differences through individually tailored experiential instruction in sailing. For more information, please visit www.brendansailing.org.